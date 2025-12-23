Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..

CloudMatos Prompt Firewall: Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt validation and sanitization, Response scrubbing and data redaction, Real-time threat detection with jailbreak signatures..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.