Enterprise and mid-market teams protecting critical OT/ICS networks will value DEFENSA Ethernet for its ability to detect and autonomously counter man-in-the-middle attacks without requiring manual intervention or network redesign. The tool's strength in autonomous remediation and self-healing recovery maps directly to NIST RS.MI incident mitigation, meaning breaches get contained and corrected in seconds rather than hours. This is not the right fit if your ICS environment uses serial or legacy protocols; DEFENSA works inline with Ethernet infrastructure only, and the six-person vendor means you're betting on a specialized player rather than a broad platform provider.

Seckiot Explore & Citadelle

Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting critical infrastructure need asset discovery and continuous monitoring that actually maps OT networks instead of treating them like IT afterthoughts; Seckiot Explore & Citadelle does this across multiple industrial sectors with on-premises deployment that doesn't require cloud connectivity. The platform covers three core NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, continuous monitoring, and infrastructure resilience,which means it prioritizes visibility and detection but won't solve your incident response automation or recovery orchestration. Skip this if your organization runs mostly IT operations or needs a single console for both OT and IT; this is purpose-built for shops where OT asset visibility is the blocking problem.