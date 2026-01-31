Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management: Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Private Certificate Authority creation with PKI-as-a-service, Centralized storage for private and public certificates, Automated certificate renewals with CSR and key generation..

Smallstep Device Identity Platform: Hardware-backed device identity platform for Zero Trust endpoint access control. built by Smallstep. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed device credential issuance, ACME Device Attestation (ACME DA) support, replacing SCEP, Automatic credential revocation on failed posture checks or device removal..

Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.