Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by Akeyless Security. Smallstep Device Identity Platform is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by Smallstep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual certificate renewals across hybrid infrastructure should start here; Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management handles private and public CA integration with automated provisioning to both Linux and Windows endpoints in a single pane. The platform covers PR.DS (data security) and PR.AA (access control) through encrypted certificate storage and centralized lifecycle automation, eliminating the certificate expiration incidents that still plague most organizations. Skip this if you need deep integration with exotic PKI vendors or extensive post-issuance certificate monitoring; the strength here is operational simplification, not forensic depth.
Smallstep Device Identity Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing Zero Trust endpoint access will benefit most from Smallstep Device Identity Platform because it replaces fragile SCEP workflows with hardware-backed credentials that survive MDM failures and posture drift. ACME Device Attestation support and automatic revocation on failed compliance checks give you the cryptographic foundation that NIST PR.AA requires without the operational drag of manual certificate management. Skip this if your fleet is primarily browser-based or you're still building out device posture visibility; Smallstep assumes you already have MDM instrumentation and need the next layer of enforcement.
Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration
Hardware-backed device identity platform for Zero Trust endpoint access control.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management vs Smallstep Device Identity Platform for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management: Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Private Certificate Authority creation with PKI-as-a-service, Centralized storage for private and public certificates, Automated certificate renewals with CSR and key generation..
Smallstep Device Identity Platform: Hardware-backed device identity platform for Zero Trust endpoint access control. built by Smallstep. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed device credential issuance, ACME Device Attestation (ACME DA) support, replacing SCEP, Automatic credential revocation on failed posture checks or device removal..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management differentiates with Private Certificate Authority creation with PKI-as-a-service, Centralized storage for private and public certificates, Automated certificate renewals with CSR and key generation. Smallstep Device Identity Platform differentiates with Hardware-backed device credential issuance, ACME Device Attestation (ACME DA) support, replacing SCEP, Automatic credential revocation on failed posture checks or device removal.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Smallstep Device Identity Platform is developed by Smallstep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management and Smallstep Device Identity Platform serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases: both are Certificate Lifecycle Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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