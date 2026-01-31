Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by Akeyless Security. Keyfactor Command is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by keyfactor. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual certificate renewals across hybrid infrastructure should start here; Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management handles private and public CA integration with automated provisioning to both Linux and Windows endpoints in a single pane. The platform covers PR.DS (data security) and PR.AA (access control) through encrypted certificate storage and centralized lifecycle automation, eliminating the certificate expiration incidents that still plague most organizations. Skip this if you need deep integration with exotic PKI vendors or extensive post-issuance certificate monitoring; the strength here is operational simplification, not forensic depth.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in certificate sprawl across hybrid infrastructure will see immediate value in Keyfactor Command's network-based discovery engine, which finds certificates you didn't know existed without requiring agent deployment everywhere. It covers NIST ID.AM and PR.AA strongly, meaning you get real asset visibility and access control that actually maps to your PKI rather than guessing. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 500 certificates or needs a lightweight point solution; Command assumes you have enough certificate debt to justify dedicated PKI automation.
Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration
PKI and certificate lifecycle automation platform for discovery and management
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management vs Keyfactor Command for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management: Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Private Certificate Authority creation with PKI-as-a-service, Centralized storage for private and public certificates, Automated certificate renewals with CSR and key generation..
Keyfactor Command: PKI and certificate lifecycle automation platform for discovery and management. built by keyfactor. Core capabilities include Real-time CA synchronization and certificate discovery, Network-based and agent-based certificate scanning, Centralized certificate inventory dashboard..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management differentiates with Private Certificate Authority creation with PKI-as-a-service, Centralized storage for private and public certificates, Automated certificate renewals with CSR and key generation. Keyfactor Command differentiates with Real-time CA synchronization and certificate discovery, Network-based and agent-based certificate scanning, Centralized certificate inventory dashboard.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Keyfactor Command is developed by keyfactor. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management and Keyfactor Command serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases: both are Certificate Lifecycle Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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