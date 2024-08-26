Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..

COVR Security: Phishing-resistant, passwordless OOB authentication platform for banking apps. built by COVR Security. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication, True out-of-band (OOB) authentication architecture, End-to-end encrypted authentication messaging..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.