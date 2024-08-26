Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Akamai. COVR Security is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by COVR Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
Banking and fintech teams protecting customer authentication from phishing need COVR Security's out-of-band architecture, which eliminates the attack surface that SMS and push notification methods leave open. True OOB messaging with end-to-end encryption and asymmetric cryptography means credentials never transit through the authentication provider, a design choice that directly addresses NIST's Identity Management function. This is not the tool for organizations seeking a broad identity platform with provisioning and lifecycle management; COVR solves the narrow, critical problem of authentication itself.
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
Phishing-resistant, passwordless OOB authentication platform for banking apps.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai MFA vs COVR Security for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
COVR Security: Phishing-resistant, passwordless OOB authentication platform for banking apps. built by COVR Security. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication, True out-of-band (OOB) authentication architecture, End-to-end encrypted authentication messaging..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai MFA differentiates with FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics. COVR Security differentiates with Phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication, True out-of-band (OOB) authentication architecture, End-to-end encrypted authentication messaging.
Akamai MFA is developed by Akamai. COVR Security is developed by COVR Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai MFA integrates with Akamai Enterprise Application Access, Microsoft Active Directory, Okta, Ping Identity. COVR Security integrates with WSO2, I-Sprint. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai MFA and COVR Security serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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