Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Myra Network Security Solutions: DDoS protection for data centers via cloud, hybrid, or on-prem deployment. built by myra security. Core capabilities include Volumetric DDoS attack protection, Cloud-based DDoS mitigation, Hybrid deployment options..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.