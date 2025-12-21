Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Myra Network Security Solutions is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by myra security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Myra Network Security Solutions
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending data centers against volumetric DDoS attacks should evaluate Myra Network Security Solutions for its hybrid deployment flexibility; you can run it cloud, on-premises, or split across both without rearchitecting your network. The vendor's GDPR-compliant bot protection and cloud scrubbing architecture address two attack vectors most DDoS tools separate into different products. Skip this if your attack surface is primarily API-based or application-layer; Myra prioritizes network-level threats, which means your detection capabilities spike on infrastructure resilience but won't catch sophisticated bot networks targeting your login forms.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
DDoS protection for data centers via cloud, hybrid, or on-prem deployment
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Myra Network Security Solutions for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Myra Network Security Solutions: DDoS protection for data centers via cloud, hybrid, or on-prem deployment. built by myra security. Core capabilities include Volumetric DDoS attack protection, Cloud-based DDoS mitigation, Hybrid deployment options..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Myra Network Security Solutions differentiates with Volumetric DDoS attack protection, Cloud-based DDoS mitigation, Hybrid deployment options.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Myra Network Security Solutions is developed by myra security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Myra Network Security Solutions serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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