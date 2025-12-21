Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Akamai. FortifyData Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by FortifyData. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing DNS across multicloud and on-prem infrastructure should pick Akamai DNS Posture Management for its agentless discovery and drift detection, which catches configuration gaps that ticketing-only workflows miss. The side-scanning deployment model eliminates the agent sprawl problem you hit with endpoint-dependent tools, and CIS-compliant reporting lets you close audit findings without manual translation. Skip this if your DNS footprint is small or static; the tool's value compounds with environment complexity, not simplicity.
FortifyData Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged cloud infrastructure will get the most from FortifyData Attack Surface Management because it combines automatic external discovery with internal agent-based detection, catching assets competitors' ASM platforms miss. The hourly threat intelligence feed integration and dynamic risk prioritization mean you're not just inventorying assets, you're acting on the ones that actually matter. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows integrated into the platform itself; FortifyData excels at finding and ranking, not at ticketing and tracking patches.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets
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Common questions about comparing Akamai DNS Posture Management vs FortifyData Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
FortifyData Attack Surface Management: ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai DNS Posture Management differentiates with Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. FortifyData Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is developed by Akamai. FortifyData Attack Surface Management is developed by FortifyData. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai DNS Posture Management and FortifyData Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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