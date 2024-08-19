Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..

Invicti DAST: DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based vulnerability scanning with automatic exploitation, Predictive risk scoring for web assets, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.