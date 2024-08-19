Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Akamai. Invicti DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing e-commerce or payment-processing sites should use Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance to catch skimming attacks and form-jacking that network-layer tools completely miss. PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requires client-side controls, and Akamai's hybrid deployment covers both first-party and third-party script monitoring without forcing a wholesale infrastructure rebuild. The honest gap: this tool excels at detection and compliance reporting but lacks the incident response automation that larger SOCs expect, making it a better fit for organizations with dedicated compliance teams than those treating this as part of broader threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning web applications with frequent API changes will get the most from Invicti DAST because proof-based exploitation eliminates false positives that bog down triage workflows. The tool covers ID.RA and DE.CM across authenticated user journeys and shadow APIs simultaneously, supported by concurrent multi-asset scanning that keeps pace with CI/CD velocity. Skip this if you need a lightweight, low-friction scanner for occasional spot checks; Invicti assumes a mature security program with the bandwidth to operationalize exploitation data and retesting workflows.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance vs Invicti DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..
Invicti DAST: DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based vulnerability scanning with automatic exploitation, Predictive risk scoring for web assets, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is developed by Akamai. Invicti DAST is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance and Invicti DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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