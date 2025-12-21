Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

Guardio Safe Browsing: AI-based real-time security engine for blocking web threats in browsers & agents. built by Guardio. Core capabilities include AI-based page content and behavior analysis, Real-time threat detection with 10-30ms verdict latency, Phishing, scam, fraud, and data exfiltration blocking..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.