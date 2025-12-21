Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

Fuzzapi: Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.