Akamai Bot Manager

Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Akamai Bot Manager, particularly those needing bot scoring that actually separates malicious traffic from legitimate automation. The behavior analysis engine runs at the edge with API-first access for DevSecOps teams, meaning detection happens before traffic reaches your origin and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a bot solution that also handles DDoS mitigation or if you need heavy customization of detection rules across highly fragmented bot populations; Akamai's strength is in the known-bot directory and anomaly detection, not building bespoke rulesets from scratch.