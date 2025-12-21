Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

express-enforces-ssl: A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.