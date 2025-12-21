Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Bot Manager is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. DataDome Bot Protect is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by DataDome. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Akamai Bot Manager, particularly those needing bot scoring that actually separates malicious traffic from legitimate automation. The behavior analysis engine runs at the edge with API-first access for DevSecOps teams, meaning detection happens before traffic reaches your origin and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a bot solution that also handles DDoS mitigation or if you need heavy customization of detection rules across highly fragmented bot populations; Akamai's strength is in the known-bot directory and anomaly detection, not building bespoke rulesets from scratch.
Security teams protecting APIs and web applications from AI-driven attacks will find DataDome Bot Protect's strength in its sub-50ms client and server-side detection engine, which blocks malicious bots before they hit your infrastructure. The 30+ global points of presence with 200x traffic auto-scaling and 24/7 SOC monitoring mean you're not managing this alone; the vendor handles the continuous model updates that keep pace with evolving bot tactics. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or if you need deep integration with a broader API security platform, since DataDome focuses narrowly on detection and blocking rather than API discovery or governance.
Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs
Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Bot Manager vs DataDome Bot Protect for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..
DataDome Bot Protect: Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Bot Manager differentiates with AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends. DataDome Bot Protect differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of bad bots and malicious AI traffic across websites, mobile apps, APIs, and MCP servers, Multi-layered AI detection engine using client- and server-side signals with sub-50ms response time, Granular visibility into LLM and agentic AI provider traffic with configurable allow/block/challenge policies.
Akamai Bot Manager is developed by Akamai. DataDome Bot Protect is developed by DataDome. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Bot Manager and DataDome Bot Protect serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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