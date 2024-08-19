Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller: Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.