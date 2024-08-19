Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending application traffic at scale will get the most from Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller, especially those needing load balancing and WAF in a single appliance without separate point products. PCI-DSS compliance support and real-time application traffic monitoring address the compliance burden that typically forces these organizations to run parallel security stacks. Skip this if you're building a pure cloud-native architecture; Ivanti's strength is hybrid environments where virtual traffic management and application layer defense need to move together.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller: Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller differentiates with Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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