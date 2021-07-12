Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.

Instart Web Performance (Legacy)

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-traffic web applications will get the most from Instart Web Performance (Legacy) if they need DDoS and bot mitigation bundled with performance optimization on a single cloud platform. The solution covers continuous monitoring and platform security controls across the NIST CSF, making it suitable for organizations that can't afford application slowdown from security enforcement. Skip this if your priority is detecting sophisticated application-layer attacks; Instart's strength is filtering volumetric threats and keeping sites fast under load, not hunting advanced threats.