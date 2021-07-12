Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Instart Web Performance (Legacy) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Instart Web Performance (Legacy)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-traffic web applications will get the most from Instart Web Performance (Legacy) if they need DDoS and bot mitigation bundled with performance optimization on a single cloud platform. The solution covers continuous monitoring and platform security controls across the NIST CSF, making it suitable for organizations that can't afford application slowdown from security enforcement. Skip this if your priority is detecting sophisticated application-layer attacks; Instart's strength is filtering volumetric threats and keeping sites fast under load, not hunting advanced threats.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Instart Web Performance (Legacy) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Instart Web Performance (Legacy): A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features. built by Akamai..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Instart Web Performance (Legacy) is developed by Akamai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Instart Web Performance (Legacy) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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