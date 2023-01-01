Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool: API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws. built by ZeroThreat. Core capabilities include API penetration testing, Business logic flaw detection, Configuration validation..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.