Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is a commercial api security tool by ZeroThreat. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool
Startup and SMB security teams that lack dedicated API security staff will find the fastest path to identifying business logic flaws in ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool; the free scanning tier lets you validate your API posture without procurement cycles, and native support for Swagger, OpenAPI, and Postman means you're testing APIs in the formats your developers already use. The tool's NIST ID.RA coverage is solid, meaning it genuinely helps you understand your API risk surface rather than just cataloging endpoints. Skip this if you need deep runtime behavioral analysis or if your APIs are wrapped in legacy SOAP layers; ZeroThreat is purpose-built for modern REST and GraphQL security, not backward compatibility.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws
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Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool: API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws. built by ZeroThreat. Core capabilities include API penetration testing, Business logic flaw detection, Configuration validation..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis. ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool differentiates with API penetration testing, Business logic flaw detection, Configuration validation.
Akamai API Security is developed by Akamai. ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool is developed by ZeroThreat founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai API Security integrates with Akamai CDN, WAF, SIEM, ITSM tools, Jira. ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool integrates with Swagger, OpenAPI, Postman, HAR, RAML and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai API Security and ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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