Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. Upstream Fusion API Security is a commercial api security tool by Upstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in automotive and transportation need Upstream Fusion API Security because it actually finds the APIs you've forgotten about, then stops attacks against them before your WAF or API gateway sees them. The ML-based behavioral detection covers OWASP API Top 10 threats while the digital twin gives you real transaction context that pure signature tools miss, and the agentic AI for automated response means you're not manually triaging every anomaly. Skip this if your APIs are mostly internal, static, and rarely change; the discovery and continuous monitoring overhead won't justify itself for simple architectures.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries
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Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs Upstream Fusion API Security for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
Upstream Fusion API Security: API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis. Upstream Fusion API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats.
Akamai API Security is developed by Akamai. Upstream Fusion API Security is developed by Upstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai API Security integrates with Akamai CDN, WAF, SIEM, ITSM tools, Jira. Upstream Fusion API Security integrates with SIEM, SOAR, WAF, API Gateway. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai API Security and Upstream Fusion API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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