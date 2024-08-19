Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

TeejLab API Discovery Manager: API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises. built by TeejLab. Core capabilities include API discovery through source code repository scanning, Network and gateway scanning for API detection, Shadow and hidden API identification..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.