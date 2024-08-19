Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection is a commercial api security tool by Spherical Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing microservices and mobile APIs will find the most value in Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection because its unsupervised learning model catches zero-day variants without manual rule tuning, cutting your mean time to detection on API threats. The platform covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 and automatically optimizes remediation windows, addressing both the ID.RA and DE.CM functions that most API security tools handle poorly. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy SIEM workflows or requires on-premises deployment; Spherical is cloud-only and designed for teams comfortable delegating detection logic to autonomous systems.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning
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Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection: AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning. built by Spherical Defense. Core capabilities include Unsupervised deep learning for API security, Automatic vulnerability detection, Window of Exposure protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis. Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection differentiates with Unsupervised deep learning for API security, Automatic vulnerability detection, Window of Exposure protection.
Akamai API Security is developed by Akamai. Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection is developed by Spherical Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai API Security and Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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