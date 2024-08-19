Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection: AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning. built by Spherical Defense. Core capabilities include Unsupervised deep learning for API security, Automatic vulnerability detection, Window of Exposure protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.