Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. Salt Security Salt Connect is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to find APIs across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get immediate value from Salt Connect's agentless discovery without requiring traffic inspection or code changes. The tool maps both active and zombie APIs across hybrid environments in weeks rather than months, directly strengthening your ID.AM baseline when most teams are still guessing at API inventory. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or policy enforcement; Salt Connect is discovery-first and stops there.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments
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Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs Salt Security Salt Connect for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
Salt Security Salt Connect: API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis. Salt Security Salt Connect differentiates with Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions.
Akamai API Security is developed by Akamai. Salt Security Salt Connect is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai API Security integrates with Akamai CDN, WAF, SIEM, ITSM tools, Jira. Salt Security Salt Connect integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai API Security and Salt Security Salt Connect serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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