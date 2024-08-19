Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. Salt Security Illuminate is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and third-party integrations should start with Salt Security Illuminate because it finds and maps what you don't know exists, then enforces policy across it all. The platform maps to PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2 compliance frameworks natively, and its behavioral analysis catches low-and-slow attacks that simple rate-limiting misses. Skip this if your API surface is small and well-documented; Illuminate's value compounds with chaos, not order.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs Salt Security Illuminate for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis. Salt Security Illuminate differentiates with Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility.
Akamai API Security is developed by Akamai. Salt Security Illuminate is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai API Security integrates with Akamai CDN, WAF, SIEM, ITSM tools, Jira. Salt Security Illuminate integrates with Google Cloud Platform, SIEM, Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai API Security and Salt Security Illuminate serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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