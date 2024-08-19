Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure is a commercial api security tool by Pynt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure
AppSec teams at mid-market and enterprise companies struggling with API data leaks will get real value from Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure because its AI-powered detection catches PII, credentials, and API keys flowing through live traffic without requiring manual rule tuning. The tool covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.DS and DE.CM, meaning it handles both the finding and the continuous monitoring piece that most API security tools halfstep. Skip this if you need east-west data loss prevention or lateral movement detection; Pynt is singularly focused on what your APIs expose, not what happens after compromise.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure
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Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure: AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure. built by Pynt. Core capabilities include AI-powered sensitive data detection for PII, credentials, and API keys, API traffic monitoring for live and recorded sources, Sensitive data flow mapping across endpoints..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis. Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure differentiates with AI-powered sensitive data detection for PII, credentials, and API keys, API traffic monitoring for live and recorded sources, Sensitive data flow mapping across endpoints.
Akamai API Security is developed by Akamai. Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure is developed by Pynt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai API Security and Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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