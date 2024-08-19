Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

Pynt API Security Testing: API security testing platform with LLM-powered context awareness and attack simulation. built by Pynt. Core capabilities include API and application asset discovery, LLM-powered context awareness for application understanding, OWASP Top 10 LLM vulnerability testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.