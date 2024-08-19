Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. Levo Runtime Application Security is a commercial api security tool by Levo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
Levo Runtime Application Security
Teams building AI-native applications or maintaining sprawling API ecosystems should choose Levo Runtime Application Security because it actually discovers and monitors machine-to-machine traffic that traditional WAFs and API gateways miss. The eBPF-based collection works without agents, and the unified runtime graph connecting APIs, LLMs, and agents gives you visibility into attack surfaces that don't show up in your inventory tools. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic, on-prem applications with minimal API footprint; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection
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Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs Levo Runtime Application Security for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
Levo Runtime Application Security: Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection. built by Levo. Core capabilities include Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis. Levo Runtime Application Security differentiates with Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers.
Akamai API Security is developed by Akamai. Levo Runtime Application Security is developed by Levo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai API Security integrates with Akamai CDN, WAF, SIEM, ITSM tools, Jira. Levo Runtime Application Security integrates with Kubernetes, SAST tools, SCA tools. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai API Security and Levo Runtime Application Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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