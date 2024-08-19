Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

Hypernative Firewall: Onchain firewall that blocks malicious blockchain transactions in real-time. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Onchain contract querying for transaction validation, Execution logic analysis to detect potential exploits, Transaction parameter examination..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.