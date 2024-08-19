Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

Guardio Safe Browsing: AI-based real-time security engine for blocking web threats in browsers & agents. built by Guardio. Core capabilities include AI-based page content and behavior analysis, Real-time threat detection with 10-30ms verdict latency, Phishing, scam, fraud, and data exfiltration blocking..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.