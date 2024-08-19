Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

FireTail Code Libraries: Open-source libs for embedding API security controls directly in code. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Input validation to block malicious payloads, Authentication and authorization enforcement, Encryption of data at rest and in transit..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.