Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker is a commercial api security tool by Equixly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
Security teams managing sprawling API portfolios without dedicated API pentesting staff should pick Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker for its ability to run continuous breach simulations without hiring external red teamers. The platform maps your attack surface, executes OWASP Top 10 API tests, and identifies sensitive data exposure in one workflow, covering ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API scanners treat as separate tools. Skip this if your APIs are largely internal and low-traffic; the automation and breach simulation value compounds when you're defending dozens of endpoints under compliance pressure.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker: AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning. built by Equixly. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous API security scanning, OWASP Top 10 API risk-based testing, API attack surface mapping and inventory..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis. Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker differentiates with AI-powered continuous API security scanning, OWASP Top 10 API risk-based testing, API attack surface mapping and inventory.
Akamai API Security is developed by Akamai. Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker is developed by Equixly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai API Security and Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox