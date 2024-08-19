Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

Equixly The Agentic AI Hacker: AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning. built by Equixly. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous API security scanning, OWASP Top 10 API risk-based testing, API attack surface mapping and inventory..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.