Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security: API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time API traffic monitoring and anomaly detection, API endpoint vulnerability scanning and testing, Token validation and authentication enforcement..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.