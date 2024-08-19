Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security is a commercial api security tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security
Mid-market teams managing APIs across AWS and Azure need MatosSphere API Security because it handles real-time anomaly detection and token validation without requiring deep API gateway expertise to configure. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions, notably ID.RA and DE.CM, which means you get risk assessment and continuous monitoring baked into policy enforcement rather than bolted on after. Skip this if your organization runs legacy SOAP services or needs a platform that also covers web application firewalls; MatosSphere is API-first and won't stretch to cover other attack surfaces.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security: API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time API traffic monitoring and anomaly detection, API endpoint vulnerability scanning and testing, Token validation and authentication enforcement..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis. CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security differentiates with Real-time API traffic monitoring and anomaly detection, API endpoint vulnerability scanning and testing, Token validation and authentication enforcement.
Akamai API Security is developed by Akamai. CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security is developed by CloudMatos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai API Security integrates with Akamai CDN, WAF, SIEM, ITSM tools, Jira. CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security integrates with AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, Kong. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai API Security and CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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