Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..

Aurva Identity Security - AccessIQ: Identity security platform for access monitoring and threat detection. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity security monitoring, Access activity monitoring, Identity threat detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.