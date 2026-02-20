AISI SOC is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AISI. Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house SOC capacity should use AISI SOC for its fixed-cost managed detection model that eliminates the hiring and burnout problem; the dedicated Service Delivery Manager per client means you're not a ticket in a queue at a faceless tier-one provider. The vendor's 58-person team and France-based operation signal they're focused on analyst quality over volume scaling. Skip this if your organization has already built a strong internal detection function or needs the investigation depth that comes with forensics-heavy incident response; AISI's strength is catching what's happening in real time, not necessarily reconstructing complex breach timelines after the fact.
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without in-house 24/7 SOC capacity should pick Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response for its concierge delivery model, which assigns dedicated analysts rather than rotating your account through a vendor pool. The $3M Security Operations Warranty backs their incident response commitments in writing, and their Alpha AI handles continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis across your environment. Skip this if you need a technology platform you'll operate yourself; Arctic Wolf sells managed services, not software, so you're outsourcing detection and response entirely rather than augmenting your team.
Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response.
Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities
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Common questions about comparing AISI SOC vs Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response for your managed detection and response needs.
AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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