AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..

Alert Logic Comprehensive Cloud Security Solutions: Managed cloud security platform with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat detection. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 Security Operations Center monitoring, Asset discovery and inventory, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.