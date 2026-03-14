Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

spiderSilk: AI-native exposure mgmt platform for asset discovery & threat detection. built by SpiderSilk. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across the internet, Non-coded threat detection beyond CVE databases, Brand protection monitoring for phishing and counterfeit sites..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.