Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. spiderSilk is a commercial exposure management tool by SpiderSilk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will find spiderSilk's value in its AI-native discovery that catches what traditional asset inventories miss, particularly shadow infrastructure and third-party exposures. The platform maps to five of six NIST CSF 2.0 core functions with particular strength in ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get genuine supply chain visibility alongside your own asset hygiene. Skip this if your organization has already achieved 95 percent asset inventory coverage or needs deep forensics and recovery capabilities; spiderSilk prioritizes external threat surface mapping over incident response depth.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
AI-native exposure mgmt platform for asset discovery & threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs spiderSilk for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
spiderSilk: AI-native exposure mgmt platform for asset discovery & threat detection. built by SpiderSilk. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across the internet, Non-coded threat detection beyond CVE databases, Brand protection monitoring for phishing and counterfeit sites..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management differentiates with AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment. spiderSilk differentiates with Automated asset discovery across the internet, Non-coded threat detection beyond CVE databases, Brand protection monitoring for phishing and counterfeit sites.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is developed by Airrived. spiderSilk is developed by SpiderSilk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management and spiderSilk serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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