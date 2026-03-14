Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Quantro AI Agents for Cyber Defense: AI-native platform using autonomous agents for vuln verification & remediation. built by Quantro Security. Core capabilities include Vulnerability verification confirming exploitability and reachability in the specific environment, Autonomous remediation via patches, firewall rules, and Ansible scripts, Prompt-based task assignment with organizational context awareness..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.