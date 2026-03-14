Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Orchestra Group Harmony Purple: Automated CTEM platform with AI-based attack simulation and risk quantification. built by orchestra group. Core capabilities include Agentless scanning for asset and vulnerability discovery, Digital Cyber Twin virtual replica of IT estate, AI reasoning engine for attack path simulation..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.