Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. Dux Security is a commercial exposure management tool by Dux Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
Security teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should pick Dux Security for its AI-driven ability to separate truly exploitable vulnerabilities from noise, cutting remediation work to what actually matters. The tool maps vulnerabilities through asset ownership and existing controls, then surfaces lightweight fixes like configuration changes instead of forcing patch-only paths, which maps directly to NIST ID.RA and RS.MI maturity. Skip this if your team needs broad asset discovery or inventory management; Dux assumes you already know what you're running and want to stop wasting engineering cycles on low-risk findings.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
AI-agent-based exposure management for exploitability analysis & remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs Dux Security for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
Dux Security: AI-agent-based exposure management for exploitability analysis & remediation. built by Dux Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven exploitability analysis to distinguish truly exploitable vulnerabilities from merely reachable ones, Vulnerability-to-asset-to-control relationship mapping, Lightweight mitigation identification using existing security stack..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management differentiates with AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment. Dux Security differentiates with AI-driven exploitability analysis to distinguish truly exploitable vulnerabilities from merely reachable ones, Vulnerability-to-asset-to-control relationship mapping, Lightweight mitigation identification using existing security stack.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is developed by Airrived. Dux Security is developed by Dux Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management and Dux Security serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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