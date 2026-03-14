Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Airrived. Archer Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Archer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in vendor risk questionnaires and manual assessment workflows should use Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment for one reason: its agentic AI handles continuous monitoring and remediation with minimal human involvement, which means your team actually has time to investigate anomalies instead of chasing spreadsheets. The platform ingests live signals from CRM, traffic logs, and user behavior to score vendor risk in real time, then automatically triggers isolation or access restrictions when threats surface, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain controls. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight questionnaire tool or if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties; the automation ROI only materializes at scale.
Archer Third-Party Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling vendor ecosystems will get the most from Archer Third-Party Risk Management because it connects vendor risk assessment to SLA tracking and contract documentation in one system, eliminating the spreadsheet sprawl that kills visibility. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA functions required for mature supply chain risk programs, and the built-in vendor collaboration portal reduces back-and-forth friction during assessments. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 active vendors or needs lightweight compliance questionnaire automation; Archer's strength is managing complexity across large, interconnected third-party relationships where contract terms and performance metrics feed directly into risk decisions.
Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation.
Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment vs Archer Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..
Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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