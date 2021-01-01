Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..

Agentic Security Automation Platform: AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows. built by Blink. Core capabilities include AI agent-based automation, Deterministic workflow execution, Over 30,000 built-in integrations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.