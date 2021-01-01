Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Airrived Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Airrived. Agentic Security Automation Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Blink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume should evaluate Airrived Agentic SOC for its ability to actually close incidents without human triage, not just enrich them. The platform's agent-swarm architecture handles cross-domain reasoning across identity, cloud, endpoint, and network signals simultaneously, which means fewer alerts reaching your analysts and fewer context switches between tools. Skip this if your team still prefers static playbooks or you lack integration coverage with your core stack; the value compounds only when Airrived connects directly to your Splunk, CrowdStrike, and cloud environments.
Agentic Security Automation Platform
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations tired of manual incident response will find BlinkOps Agentic Automation's value in its deterministic agent execution across 30,000+ integrations, meaning playbooks actually run the same way every time without the brittleness of pure LLM-based automation. The platform covers incident detection, analysis, and mitigation across NIST RS and DE functions, though it leans heavier on response execution than on detection tuning. Skip this if your team needs a detection-first tool; BlinkOps assumes your alerts are already reliable and focuses on what happens after they fire.
Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response.
AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Agentic SOC vs Agentic Security Automation Platform for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..
Agentic Security Automation Platform: AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows. built by Blink. Core capabilities include AI agent-based automation, Deterministic workflow execution, Over 30,000 built-in integrations..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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