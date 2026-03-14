Airrived Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Airrived. Andesite is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Andesite. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume should evaluate Airrived Agentic SOC for its ability to actually close incidents without human triage, not just enrich them. The platform's agent-swarm architecture handles cross-domain reasoning across identity, cloud, endpoint, and network signals simultaneously, which means fewer alerts reaching your analysts and fewer context switches between tools. Skip this if your team still prefers static playbooks or you lack integration coverage with your core stack; the value compounds only when Airrived connects directly to your Splunk, CrowdStrike, and cloud environments.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will benefit most from Andesite's ability to operationalize threat intelligence directly into investigations without manual ETL work. The platform covers 450+ compliance controls and maps cleanly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, meaning your team spends less time enriching alerts and more time on actual incident response. Skip this if your organization lacks existing security tool integrations or runs a skeleton crew; Andesite's value compounds with tool density, not despite it.
Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response.
Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Agentic SOC vs Andesite for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..
Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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