AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..

Right-Hand Security Awareness Training: Automated, personalized security awareness training platform for employees. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include Automated, behavior-based training campaigns triggered by risky user activity, Personalized training content based on individual knowledge gaps and behavior, Bite-sized micro-module delivery via Slack, MS Teams, and email..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.