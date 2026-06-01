Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AironWorks is a commercial security awareness training tool by AironWorks. Right-Hand Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Right-Hand. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Right-Hand Security Awareness Training
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing clicks and policy violations need Right-Hand Security Awareness Training because its behavior-triggered training fires immediately after risky activity, not weeks later in a batch cycle. The platform integrates directly with your existing detection stack,CrowdStrike, Sentinel, Proofpoint,so training lands in the moment of vulnerability, and NIST PR.AT coverage confirms the awareness component is architecturally sound. Skip this if your organization lacks the Slack or Teams adoption to make micro-module delivery stick, or if you need SCORM compliance as your primary requirement rather than a secondary feature.
AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training.
Automated, personalized security awareness training platform for employees.
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Common questions about comparing AironWorks vs Right-Hand Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..
Right-Hand Security Awareness Training: Automated, personalized security awareness training platform for employees. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include Automated, behavior-based training campaigns triggered by risky user activity, Personalized training content based on individual knowledge gaps and behavior, Bite-sized micro-module delivery via Slack, MS Teams, and email..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AironWorks differentiates with AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling. Right-Hand Security Awareness Training differentiates with Automated, behavior-based training campaigns triggered by risky user activity, Personalized training content based on individual knowledge gaps and behavior, Bite-sized micro-module delivery via Slack, MS Teams, and email.
AironWorks is developed by AironWorks. Right-Hand Security Awareness Training is developed by Right-Hand. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AironWorks and Right-Hand Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Gamification, Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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