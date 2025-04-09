Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response): WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly. built by Aireye. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Wi-Fi asset identification and classification, Real-time wireless communication monitoring, Distributed concurrent Wi-Fi channel scanning..

ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM): Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems. built by ANGOKA. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Machine identity management across enterprise digital infrastructure, Device Private Networks (DPNs) for microsegmentation of digital infrastructure, Adaptive trust boundary definition, configuration, and enforcement based on machine identities..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.