Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Aireye. ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM) is a commercial zero trust network access tool by ANGOKA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with rogue devices and lateral movement across Wi-Fi networks should evaluate Aireye WDR for its agentless asset discovery and real-time connection termination, which catches threats that traditional network monitoring misses. The platform's device-to-device interaction visibility and automated policy enforcement address the specific NIST PR.AA and DE.CM gaps most organizations have in wireless access control. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or your IT and OT teams refuse to cede Wi-Fi blocking decisions to automated systems; the enforcement model assumes you want the tool making split-second connection decisions without human approval.
ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM)
Enterprise security teams managing distributed cyber-physical infrastructure will get the most from ANGOKA Zero Trust Management because it treats machine identity as the enforcement point rather than bolting zero trust onto existing network architecture. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 pillars,identity management, infrastructure resilience, continuous monitoring, and asset management,which is rare for tools in this space. Skip this if your environment is primarily cloud-native SaaS; ANGOKA's strength in OT/ICS and hybrid physical systems means it's overbuilt for pure IT shops running standard IAM.
WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly
Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) vs ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM) for your zero trust network access needs.
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response): WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly. built by Aireye. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Wi-Fi asset identification and classification, Real-time wireless communication monitoring, Distributed concurrent Wi-Fi channel scanning..
ANGOKA Zero Trust Management (ZTM): Machine identity & zero-trust access mgmt platform for cyber-physical systems. built by ANGOKA. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Machine identity management across enterprise digital infrastructure, Device Private Networks (DPNs) for microsegmentation of digital infrastructure, Adaptive trust boundary definition, configuration, and enforcement based on machine identities..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox