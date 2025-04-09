Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Aireye. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with rogue devices and lateral movement across Wi-Fi networks should evaluate Aireye WDR for its agentless asset discovery and real-time connection termination, which catches threats that traditional network monitoring misses. The platform's device-to-device interaction visibility and automated policy enforcement address the specific NIST PR.AA and DE.CM gaps most organizations have in wireless access control. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or your IT and OT teams refuse to cede Wi-Fi blocking decisions to automated systems; the enforcement model assumes you want the tool making split-second connection decisions without human approval.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
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Common questions about comparing Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) vs Akamai Guardicore Segmentation for your zero trust network access needs.
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response): WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly. built by Aireye. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Wi-Fi asset identification and classification, Real-time wireless communication monitoring, Distributed concurrent Wi-Fi channel scanning..
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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