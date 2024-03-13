Aircrack-ng is a free penetration testing tool. Autorize is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and red teamers validating WiFi security controls should use Aircrack-ng for its unmatched ability to crack WPA/WPA2 handshakes through raw packet capture and processing, something commercial tools either hide behind licensing or execute more slowly. It's been the standard for over 15 years because it handles the full attack chain,monitor, deauthenticate, capture, crack,without vendor lock-in or subscription friction. Skip this if your team needs a polished GUI or integration with a broader pentest platform; Aircrack-ng is command-line driven and single-purpose by design.
Penetration testers running Burp Suite will get immediate value from Autorize for catching authorization bypass vulnerabilities that manual testing misses. The extension automates the tedious work of comparing access control across roles and endpoints, reducing false negatives in a phase where human attention drifts. With 1,101 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable in real assessments. Skip this if your team relies on dynamic application security testing platforms with built-in authorization scanning; Autorize is a Burp-specific tactical tool, not a replacement for DAST with native access control modules.
A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking.
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
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Common questions about comparing Aircrack-ng vs Autorize for your penetration testing needs.
Aircrack-ng: A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking..
Autorize: Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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