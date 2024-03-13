Aircrack-ng

Penetration testers and red teamers validating WiFi security controls should use Aircrack-ng for its unmatched ability to crack WPA/WPA2 handshakes through raw packet capture and processing, something commercial tools either hide behind licensing or execute more slowly. It's been the standard for over 15 years because it handles the full attack chain,monitor, deauthenticate, capture, crack,without vendor lock-in or subscription friction. Skip this if your team needs a polished GUI or integration with a broader pentest platform; Aircrack-ng is command-line driven and single-purpose by design.