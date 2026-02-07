Enterprise and mid-market security teams validating large language model deployments should use AIM Intelligence AIM Red to automate what would otherwise require expensive manual red teaming; the tool's jailbreaking attack library (Crescendo, Many-shot, Pliny) and prompt injection testing execute attacks at scale that security teams couldn't feasibly run by hand. The platform's NIST coverage across Risk Assessment and Awareness training means your team gets structured metrics and documented attack scenarios to brief executives and retrain developers on real failure modes. Skip this if your organization isn't actively deploying LLMs to production or if your primary concern is securing traditional application infrastructure; AIM Red solves a specific problem for shops already committed to AI governance.

Mindgard AI Security Risk Discovery & Assessment

Security teams deploying large language models or other AI systems need Mindgard AI Security Risk Discovery & Assessment because it's the only tool that maps your actual AI attack surface before attackers find it. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most security stacks skip entirely,asset discovery specific to AI models and the adversarial risk assessment that follows,plus continuous monitoring that catches guardrail bypasses and prompt injection vectors. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than a runtime problem; Mindgard assumes you're running AI in production and need to know what breaks it.