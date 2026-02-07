AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

HackerOne AI Red Teaming: Human-led AI red teaming service for testing AI models, APIs, and integrations. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Human-led adversarial testing by AI security researchers, Testing for jailbreaks, misalignment, and policy violations, Customized threat modeling and test plan development..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.