Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Zen is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Node.js Goof is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Node.js developers and AppSec teams teaching secure coding practices need Node.js Goof to safely inject real vulnerabilities into their training pipeline without risk of production exposure. The application bundles multiple exploit vectors,injection, broken authentication, crypto flaws,in one low-friction demo that runs locally, making it faster to stand up than building vulnerable code from scratch. Skip this if your goal is testing a DAST scanner against production-grade Node.js apps; Goof is deliberately simplistic and won't validate detection accuracy against complex, real-world codebases.
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Zen vs Node.js Goof for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..
Node.js Goof: Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Zen is developed by Aikido Security. Node.js Goof is open-source with 523 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Zen and Node.js Goof serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Nodejs. Key differences: Aikido Zen is Commercial while Node.js Goof is Free, Node.js Goof is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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