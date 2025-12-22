Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Zen is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner
Startups and mid-market teams that need to catch real web vulnerabilities without burning out on false positives should run Indusface WAS in their CI/CD pipelines. The zero false positive guarantee backed by human verification means your developers won't tune out scanner alerts, and the AI-powered zero-day detection handles threats OWASP Top 10 scanning alone will miss. Skip this if you need a platform that also handles API security, cloud infrastructure assessment, or code analysis; Indusface is deliberately focused on runtime web application scanning.
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Zen vs Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner: AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Zen differentiates with Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner differentiates with OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification.
Aikido Zen is developed by Aikido Security. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Zen integrates with CrowdSec. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner integrates with CI/CD pipelines, SIEM platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Zen and Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, Zero Day. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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