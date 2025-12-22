Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aikido Security. Armis Centrix™ for VIPR is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed VM estates in production will find real value in Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning's agentless approach, which eliminates the operational friction of deploying agents across unstable or legacy infrastructure. The differential scanning feature meaningfully reduces bandwidth overhead in large environments, and severity recalculation based on VM purpose prevents alert fatigue from false positives tied to workload context. Skip this if you need deep OS hardening assessment or compliance-specific checks; Aikido prioritizes vulnerability detection over the broader configuration and policy evaluation you'd get from platforms like Qualys or Rapid7.
Healthcare mid-market and enterprise teams that need vulnerability management tied directly to patient safety,not just IT risk,should run Armis Centrix for VIPR. Its Clinical Impact Score reorders remediation by actual clinical consequence rather than CVSS score alone, a distinction that matters when you have 10,000 medical devices and three remediation slots. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA solidly, with real-time device inventory and threat intelligence, though it leans toward asset visibility over response automation; this is a prioritization engine first, not a ticketing replacement. Wrong tool if your infrastructure team wants device management divorced from clinical context or needs deep integration with your existing vulnerability scanner output.
Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities
Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning vs Armis Centrix™ for VIPR for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning: Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Agentless VM scanning from backups, Agent-based VM scanning option, Vulnerable package detection..
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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