Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning: Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Agentless VM scanning from backups, Agent-based VM scanning option, Vulnerable package detection..

Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.