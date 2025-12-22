Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

ZAST.AI: AI agent that finds, exploits & verifies zero-day vulns with zero false positives. built by ZAST.AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven source code logic analysis, Automated vulnerability identification, Proof-of-concept (POC) exploit generation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.